World Share

Earth Day being observed today

Wednesday marks the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. Usually around a billion people would be participating in special events to mark the occasion, but this year they'll be doing their bit from home. Shutdown measures are, however, having their own positive impact on the environment as Katie Gregory reports from New York. #EarthDay #Coronavirus #UN Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic