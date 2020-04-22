POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Malaysian burger chain struggles to survive amid pandemic
During these troubling times, businesses around the globe are struggling to survive. Restrictions are keeping a lot of companies closed and even those that are allowed to open are not sure how long they'll last in this tough economic climate. Dave Grunebaum looks at how the head of a popular Malaysian burger chain is trying to keep his business from going belly up. #myBurgerLab #BurgerChains #MalaysiaBusiness
April 22, 2020
