POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
CORONAVIRUS: Is state surveillance helping?
26:00
World
CORONAVIRUS: Is state surveillance helping?
Is it ok to spy on you if it could save lives - your life? It’s worked in some countries. Now more and more governments are thinking of doing the same. Frederic Pivetta Founder of Dalberg Data Insights Andrea Jelinek Chairwoman of European Data Protection Board Rasha Abdul Rahim Deputy Director at Amnesty Tech Jennifer Daskal Professor of Tech, Law and Security Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD
April 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?