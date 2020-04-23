POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus economic fallout threatens food supply as Ramadan begins | Money Talks
09:05
BizTech
Coronavirus economic fallout threatens food supply as Ramadan begins | Money Talks
Islam's holiest month begins in many parts of the world Thursday night with the sighting of the crescent moon. But the coronavirus pandemic is overshadowing Ramadan this year, with curfews enforced in some countries, mosques shuttered and mass prayers banned. Muslims under lockdown will also be spending it without the usual large gatherings for family meals when it's time to break their fast. Disrupted food supply chains could also pose a challenge over the next month. The United Nations this week said the number of people facing acute food insecurity could nearly double this year to 265 million due to the economic fallout of COVID-19. Millions in the Middle East, living on the edge of poverty, will depend on neighbours and friends to get by. Faced with these challenges, the United Arab Emirates has been working to become more self-sufficient. Jacob Greaves reports. For more on this Taufiq Rahim joined us from Dubai. He's a Middle East Politics specialist. #Coronavirus #Ramadan #FoodSecurity
April 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?