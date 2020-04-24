POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU leaders held fourth video summit on bloc's economic plan
A plan to inject billion of euros of emergency aid into Europe's battered economies has been agreed to. EU heads confirmed that 580 billion dollars of financial support will be released from the 1st of June to assist countries hardest hit by the pandemic. Countries are desperate to begin easing restrictions to boost their economies, but they're being warned not to do it too fast. Meanwhile, it's been revealed that up to half of all coronavirus deaths in Europe have been in nursing homes. Sarah Morice reports. #Coronavirus #Europe #EU
April 24, 2020
