5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany - Can Germany endure a second COVID-19 wave?

This week we are looking at: -The possibility of second coronavirus wave with restrictions loosened -Thousands of students sit final exams, social distancing challenges arise -German economy experiencing hardest time after World War II -Protesters against lockdown measures clash with police -Berlin Zoo preparing for a grand reappearance Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week in just 5 minutes. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.