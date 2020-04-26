How to take a virtual holiday while under lockdown

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The World Tourism Council says the holiday and travel sector is buckling under the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic. Its research shows up to 75 million jobs in the industry are at risk - 6.5 million of those jobs are in Europe. The EU's tourism ministers will be holding a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss measures to try and speed up the post crisis recovery. But in the meantime, Sarah Morice looks at ways we can all take a lockdown holiday - without having to leave our homes. #VirtualTour #OnlineMuseums #Lockdown
April 26, 2020
