Traditional religions find modern ways to stay connected
Traditional religions find modern ways to stay connected
From old faithfuls to newcomers looking for comfort, it seems many people are turning to religion for strength and support during these difficult times. Congregations certainly don't look like they usually would but religious leaders of all denominations are finding new ways to reach out to their frightened flocks. And in many cases - they're putting themselves at risk to provide light during our darkest hours. Melinda Nucifora reports. #OnlinePreaching #SelfQuarantine #Religion
April 27, 2020
