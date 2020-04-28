POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
On the Map - Coronavirus Editions – Latin America
11:30
World
On the Map - Coronavirus Editions – Latin America
As the Covid-19 pandemic spreads across Latin America, not all political leaders have the same views on how to combat the virus. From war zones in the Middle East to favelas and indigenous communities in South America. And from African megacities to South Asia refugee camps, as the coronavirus pandemic rages Off The Grid flagship documentary series puts the most vulnerable people On The Map. #OnTheMap #Covid19 #Coronavirus
April 28, 2020
