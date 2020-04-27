POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
High school, middle school students go back to school in China
01:53
World
High school, middle school students go back to school in China
Tens of thousands of students have gone back to schools in China as the country eases its coronavirus restrictions. On the same day, the country reported just three new cases. And Wuhan, the city where the virus emerged, has discharged its last COVID-19 patient. As Aksel Zaimovic reports, students are embracing a return to a more ordinary kind of routine. #china #chinacoronavirus #chinanews
April 27, 2020
