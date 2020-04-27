POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British PM returns to work after recovering from COVID-19 | Money Talks
00:50
BizTech
British PM returns to work after recovering from COVID-19 | Money Talks
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street after recovering from the coronavirus. In his first public appearance in a month, the prime minister thanked the British people for staying at home. Johnson says Britain is turning the tide on the spread of the virus, but warned of a new wave of disease if lockdown measures were lifted too early. He also promised his government would soon begin firing-up the economy. The UK has seen more than 20-thousand coronavirus- related deaths so far. #BorisJohnson #coronavirus #COVID-19
April 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?