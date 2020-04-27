British PM returns to work after recovering from COVID-19 | Money Talks

BizTech Share

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street after recovering from the coronavirus. In his first public appearance in a month, the prime minister thanked the British people for staying at home. Johnson says Britain is turning the tide on the spread of the virus, but warned of a new wave of disease if lockdown measures were lifted too early. He also promised his government would soon begin firing-up the economy. The UK has seen more than 20-thousand coronavirus- related deaths so far. #BorisJohnson #coronavirus #COVID-19