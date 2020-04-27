Australia releases contact-tracing app to fight virus | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Australia is implementing a new strategy to fight the coronavirus pandemic, launching a contact-tracing app. The country has been one of the most successful in fighting COVID-19, recording just over 80 deaths and nearly 7-thousand cases. And as authorities look at relaxing social-distancing rules, they hope the new app will help health officials identify and contain new outbreaks.. But not all Australians are happy to share sensitive health data. For more on this Pierluigi Paganini joins me from Rome. He's the Chief Technology Officer at cyber defence firm, Cybaze, and is a member of the EU agency for Network and Information Security. #Australia #Coronavirus #TracingApp