POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia releases contact-tracing app to fight virus | Money Talks
05:43
BizTech
Australia releases contact-tracing app to fight virus | Money Talks
Australia is implementing a new strategy to fight the coronavirus pandemic, launching a contact-tracing app. The country has been one of the most successful in fighting COVID-19, recording just over 80 deaths and nearly 7-thousand cases. And as authorities look at relaxing social-distancing rules, they hope the new app will help health officials identify and contain new outbreaks.. But not all Australians are happy to share sensitive health data. For more on this Pierluigi Paganini joins me from Rome. He's the Chief Technology Officer at cyber defence firm, Cybaze, and is a member of the EU agency for Network and Information Security. #Australia #Coronavirus #TracingApp
April 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?