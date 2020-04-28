World Share

CORONAVIRUS: A warning shot from nature?

Mankind’s encroachment on the habitats of wild animals could lead to more virus pandemics. So says a major study by wildlife experts. The closer we as a species get to them, the more risk there is to us. Have we brought this on ourselves? Guests in Segment 1: Dr Suresh Mittal Professor of virology at Purdue University Christian Walzer Wildlife Conservation Society Guests in Segment 2: Carl Safina Ecologist Andrew Cunningham Zoological Society of London Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Nature #Coronavirus #Zoonotic #animals