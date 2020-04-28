BizTech Share

Upscale New York restaurants turn to takeout for survival | Money Talks

It's been around a month since all non-essential businesses were ordered to shut in New York, hitting the hospitality industry particularly hard. Many restaurants in the Big Apple have been resourceful, with even some of the finest and most expensive institutions turning to take-out and delivery options to keep their doors open. But as Jade Barker reports, the financial hit to the multi-billion dollar industry looks likely to run deep, forever changing the face of fine-dining. #NewYork #FoodDelivery #Coronavirus