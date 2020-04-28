POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least one killed, many injured during clashes in Tripoli
Protesters in the Lebanese city of Tripoli have been rioting in protest against the government’s inability to resolve the country’s deep financial crisis. Banks have been set on fire and a protester has died after being shot during a violent stand-off with security forces. Army reinforcements have been deployed to the streets of what is Lebanon’s second biggest city, but also one of its poorest and most neglected. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #lebanonprotests #tripoliprotests #lebanonnews
April 28, 2020
