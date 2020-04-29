April 29, 2020
26:24
26:24
Pandemic Effect on Film Industry
The coronavirus has turned real life into a pandemic movie, but the movie industry itself is not immune to falling victim to the fallout. On this homemade edition of Showcase, we focus on the pandemic effect on the movie industry. Scott Roxborough, European Bureau Chief at the Hollywood Reporter 00:34 Lisa Holdsworth, Chair of the Writers' Union 07:22 Verena von Stackelberg, Founder and Managing Director of Wolf Kino 13:42 Jason Gorber, Managing Editor of Thatshelf.com 19:27 #Coronavirus #FilmIndustry #Cinema
