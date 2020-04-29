World Share

COVID-19: A setback in the climate crisis?

The world may be infected, but it’s cleaner. And you might think that the drop in pollution levels and our changes in lifestyle could be the signpost to a better, greener world. So what are activists so worried about? ​GUESTS Richard Black Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit Director Ralf Martin Imperial College Business School Vicky Pryce Centre for Economics and Business Research Michael Holder Environmental Journalist Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Coronavirus #newgreendeal #greenenergy