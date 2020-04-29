POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Deadly protests break out in Lebanon as pandemic deepens economic slump | Money Talks
03:12
BizTech
Deadly protests break out in Lebanon as pandemic deepens economic slump | Money Talks
Protests have broken out in the Lebanese city of Tripoli amid anger over the government's inability to solve a deepening financial crisis. Demonstrators have set fire to bank branches, and security forces shot a protester dead during a stand-off. Army reinforcements have been deployed to the streets of what is Lebanon's second biggest city, but also one of its poorest and most neglected. Reagan Des Vignes reports. Michael Arnold is from the TRT World Research Centre. He says the coronavirus lockdown has heightened tensions in Lebanon as the economic crisis has severely deepend since the protests broke out six months ago. #Lebanon #Coronavirus #Protest
April 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?