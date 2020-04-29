BizTech Share

Dairy deliveries make a comeback in UK as people stay home | Money Talks

British farmers were worried they'd have to dump their milk after restaurants and cafes closed during the pandemic. But it looks like there'll be no crying over spilled milk after all, with their fresh sales rising almost 2 percent between January and March. Not only that, but milk delivery is making a return too. Natalie Powell reports from London. #Dairy #UKFarmers #LockdownMeasures