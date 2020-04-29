POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Airlines struggle to survive amid coronavirus pandemic | Money Talks
06:45
BizTech
Airlines struggle to survive amid coronavirus pandemic | Money Talks
There are more signs the air travel industry is under pressure because of the coronavirus. British Airways is cutting 12,000 jobs and Airbus says it may be offloading workers soon, after its earnings took a nosedive in the first quarter. Some governments have announced rescue packages and grants for their carriers, but many airlines could be grounded, permanently. For more on this, aviation analyst Alex Macheras joined us from Doha. #Aviation #Coronavirus #RescuePackages
April 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?