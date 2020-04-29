BizTech Share

Airlines struggle to survive amid coronavirus pandemic | Money Talks

There are more signs the air travel industry is under pressure because of the coronavirus. British Airways is cutting 12,000 jobs and Airbus says it may be offloading workers soon, after its earnings took a nosedive in the first quarter. Some governments have announced rescue packages and grants for their carriers, but many airlines could be grounded, permanently. For more on this, aviation analyst Alex Macheras joined us from Doha. #Aviation #Coronavirus #RescuePackages