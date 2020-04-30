World Share

PM Boris Johnson says UK is past the coronavirus peak

The UK is still on course to suffer the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe - that’s despite the Prime Minister’s reassurance that the outbreak is now past its peak. Boris Johnson was making his first appearance at the government’s daily news conference since recovering from the virus. His words will do little to reassure critics who say the British government acted too late. There’s also grim news on the economic front, with news that Eurozone economies shrank at the sharpest pace on record in the first three months of 2020. Iolo Ap dafydd has this report. #ukcoronavirus #coronaviruseurope #ukpeak