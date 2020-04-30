POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
CORONAVIRUS: Why are BAME people dying more?
26:00
World
More frontline workers than other groups, poorer health and housing. All cited as possible reasons.  Are there other factors too that expose BAME communities to such a terrifying disease? Dr Hina Shahid Chair of Muslim Doctors Association Jason Arday Professor of Sociology Durham University Dr Mohammed Abbas Khaki NHS Doctor  Tracie Collins  Dean University of New Mexico College of Population Health Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Coronavirus #Pandemic #EthnicMinorities
April 30, 2020
