NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN (AND WOMEN)? 1 in 3 of all UK COVID-19 deaths now in care homes

It's a national scandal that around one third of all daily Covid-19 deaths in Britain are now in care homes. That’s a massively high death rate compared to the rest of the population and it’s not just the UK, it’s a similar picture in many other European countries. Is this high death rate just because care residents are elderly and vulnerable? Or is partly because governments and society more broadly just don’t care enough?