May 1, 2020
01:44
01:44
Countrywide protests over economic crisis set to continue
We begin in Lebanon, where the government has announced it's seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund to tackle rising inflation. But more anti-government demonstrations are expected across the country over the economic crisis which has deepened because of the coronavirus. In Tripoli, people are defying lockdown restrictions to protest and to go to work. Imogen Kimber asks residents why.
