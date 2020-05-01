World Share

Is Africa Prepared for a Major Coronavirus Outbreak? | Observing Ramadan in Lockdown

The WHO warns that Africa could see up to 10 million new cases of the coronavirus in the next three to six months. So far, Africa has largely escaped the level of infections and deaths plaguing other parts of the world. We look at what role could Turkey play in helping the continent prepare for a major outbreak. Plus, millions of Muslims observing Ramadan are under some form of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. How are communities, families and individuals coping with the changes? Guests: Liz Nganga Political Analyst and Researcher Shabir Madhi University of the Witwatersrand Ugur Tanyeli TIKA Head of External Relations​ Mutaz Alkhatib Assistant Professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University