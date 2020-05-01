POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Has the Coronavirus Pandemic Changed Ramadan?
08:32
World
How Has the Coronavirus Pandemic Changed Ramadan?
For the world's 1.8 billion Muslims, the holy month of Ramadan has taken on new meaning amidst the coronavirus pandemic: what was once a time to gather by the thousands to pray and break their fast, has been replaced with the new reality of social distancing. So, although mosques are closed across Turkey and the world, how are Muslims ensuring the holiday stays as true to form as possible? Guests: Mutaz Alkhatib Assistant Professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University
May 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?