World Share

How Has the Coronavirus Pandemic Changed Ramadan?

For the world's 1.8 billion Muslims, the holy month of Ramadan has taken on new meaning amidst the coronavirus pandemic: what was once a time to gather by the thousands to pray and break their fast, has been replaced with the new reality of social distancing. So, although mosques are closed across Turkey and the world, how are Muslims ensuring the holiday stays as true to form as possible? Guests: Mutaz Alkhatib Assistant Professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University