Turkey Delivers Aid to Africa Amidst Coronavirus Crisis
16:12
World
The World Food Programme warns of a ‘hunger pandemic’, especially in parts of Africa where health care systems are fragile. Turkey has already sent aid supplies to South Africa, Ethiopia and Uganda. But what further role could Ankara play in helping Africa prepare for the worst case scenario? Guests: Liz Nganga Political Analyst and Researcher Shabir Madhi University of the Witwatersrand Ugur Tanyeli TIKA Head of External Relations​
May 1, 2020
