World
Brazil urged to save indigenous from virus 'genocide'
Global leaders are demanding Brazil take immediate action to save the country's Indigenous people from a coronavirus 'genocide'. The Amazon's capital Manaus has been overwhelmed by death, caused by a chronically underfunded health care system and government failure to implement containment measures. Officials say they're expecting to bury more than 4,500 people in the next month. Liz Maddock has more.
May 4, 2020
