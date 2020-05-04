May 4, 2020
02:20
02:20
Brazil urged to save indigenous from virus 'genocide'
Global leaders are demanding Brazil take immediate action to save the country's Indigenous people from a coronavirus 'genocide'. The Amazon's capital Manaus has been overwhelmed by death, caused by a chronically underfunded health care system and government failure to implement containment measures. Officials say they're expecting to bury more than 4,500 people in the next month. Liz Maddock has more.
