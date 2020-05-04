World Share

COVID-19: Is Capitalism Failing?

Who needs to be told that they’re suffering from the effects of Covid 19? Nobody. Because we’re all feeling the pain to some degree. Not just in health terms, but in the way we live. Is it time to ask how the global economic system got us here? We think so. Guests: Rainer Zitelmann Author of ‘The Power of Capitalism’ Andrej Markovcic Democratic Socialists of America Radhika Desai Professor of Political Economy Farwa Sial Global Development Institute Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Capitalism #Finance #Coronavirus