Crowdfunding platforms help Nigerians affected by lockdowns | Money Talks

Nigeria has also started easing restrictions that have been in place since March the 30th. The measures have left millions of people struggling or unable to earn a living. Many Nigerians work in the informal sector and do not qualify for the limited economic support provided by the government. But as Omer Kablan reports, some of them are getting a bit of high-tech help. #Nigeria #Lockdown #Crowdfunding