Italy begins to ease Europe's longest nationwide lockdown | Money Talks

Italy has gradually started to unwind Europe's longest coronavirus lockdown. More than 4 million people have headed back to work as many businesses reopen. A lower daily death toll over the weekend has been an encouraging sign the pandemic may be under control. But as Sibel Karkus reports, for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and some business owners, there's still plenty to worry about. For more, we were joined by Pietro Paganini, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Business Administration at John Cabot University in Rome. #Italy #GuiseppeConte #Coronavirus