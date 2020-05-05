Indian start-up ramps up ventilator production | Money Talks

BizTech Share

India's lockdowns have wreaked havoc on the nation's manufacturing sector. Its purchasing managers index for April swung to 27.4 indicating a deep contraction as a result of a collapse in demand. That could not have come at a worse time. More than 45,000 Indians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and experts are warning of a severe shortage of medical equipment like ventilators, if new ones aren't built as infections rise. But as Motheo Khoaripe reports, one local firm is hoping to fill the void. #India #Ventilators #HealthCare