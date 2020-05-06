BizTech Share

Disney suffers $1.4B hit due to coronavirus lockdowns | Money Talks

Walt Disney's latest financial results have given a glimpse of the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the world's biggest entertainment company. Most of it was sustained by its theme parks, usually huge money-spinners. But as Sibel Karkus reports, lockdowns have turned them into a burden. For more on this Dan Rayburn spoke to us from New York. He's a Principal Analyst at research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. #Disney #Coronavirus #ThemePark