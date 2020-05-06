BizTech Share

Coronavirus pandemic devastates sharing economy | Money Talks

Airbnb is laying off 25 per cent of its workforce and trimming down its business as the coronavirus outbreak devastates demand. It's a sharp change in fortunes for the company that was recently valued at $31 billion and planned an IPO this year. Social distancing is also affecting other sharing economy companies, and as Mobin Nasir reports, some of them may never recover. For more on this, Manhattan Venture Partners' head of research Santosh Rao joined us from Princeton, New Jersey. #Coronavirus #IPO #AirBnB