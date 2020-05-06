POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus pandemic devastates sharing economy | Money Talks
07:04
BizTech
Coronavirus pandemic devastates sharing economy | Money Talks
Airbnb is laying off 25 per cent of its workforce and trimming down its business as the coronavirus outbreak devastates demand. It's a sharp change in fortunes for the company that was recently valued at $31 billion and planned an IPO this year. Social distancing is also affecting other sharing economy companies, and as Mobin Nasir reports, some of them may never recover. For more on this, Manhattan Venture Partners' head of research Santosh Rao joined us from Princeton, New Jersey. #Coronavirus #IPO #AirBnB
May 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?