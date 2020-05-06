World Share

Germany allows shops to reopen and football league to resume

Compared to the rest of Europe, Germany made an early commitment on mass testing. It's now engaged in a vast operation to track and trace everyone who's had the virus. The approach has allowed it to relax lockdown restrictions to the extent that professional football is coming back, the first major European country to allow the world's most popular sport to resume. Elsewhere in Europe, Spain's parliament has granted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez his wish and extended the state of emergency until the 24th of this month. Mehmet Solmaz reports.