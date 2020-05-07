POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nursing home staff go above and beyond the call of duty
Nursing home staff go above and beyond the call of duty
One of the sad realities of the pandemic is that some of the most vulnerable people in the community are also those at the most risk. COVID-19 can be particularly deadly for the elderly or those with medical conditions, and the WHO says up to half of Europe's deaths from the virus were people living in aged care facilities. It's a scary statistic, and it makes this next story of selflessness and compassion even more moving. Melinda Nucifora has the details.
May 7, 2020
