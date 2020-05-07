BizTech Share

UK faces deepest economic downturn in 300 years | Money Talks

The UK is set to suffer its deepest economic downturn in living memory as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The world's fifth-largest economy is in its seventh week of lockdown, that's brought much of the economy to a standstill. But as Sibel Karkus reports, the Bank of England kept its stimulus measures unchanged on Thursday, as it's weighing up the damage. For more, we were joined by Yael Selfin, he’s Chief economist at KPMG. #UK #Economy #Coronavirus