POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK faces deepest economic downturn in 300 years | Money Talks
06:55
BizTech
UK faces deepest economic downturn in 300 years | Money Talks
The UK is set to suffer its deepest economic downturn in living memory as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The world's fifth-largest economy is in its seventh week of lockdown, that's brought much of the economy to a standstill. But as Sibel Karkus reports, the Bank of England kept its stimulus measures unchanged on Thursday, as it's weighing up the damage. For more, we were joined by Yael Selfin, he’s Chief economist at KPMG. #UK #Economy #Coronavirus
May 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?