POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Millions will quietly mark 75th anniversary of end of WWII
02:37
World
Millions will quietly mark 75th anniversary of end of WWII
Friday marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe. It may be the last significant anniversary where eyewitnesses are still alive. But large-scale memorials and ceremonies have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Low-key commemorations will still go ahead across the continent to mark the end of a war which caused such devastation and still occupies an influential place in popular imagination and memory. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #WWII #WorldWarII #WWIIanniversary
May 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?