Black people in the UK 1.9 times more likely to die

New statistics show black men and women are nearly twice as likely to die from coronavirus in England and Wales as white people. The figures are a grim reminder of the inequalities of this disease. They were released by a UK government agency which went on to say people of Bangladeshi and Pakistani backgrounds also have a significantly higher chance of dying. Experts say inequalities are only part of the reason - but it’s a similar story in several other western countries. Sarah Morice has this report. #coronavirus #coronavirusuk #coronavirusdeath