Ahmaud Arbery Killing: Father and son charged with February murder of black jogger
02:21
World
Ahmaud Arbery Killing: Father and son charged with February murder of black jogger
On what would have been Ahmaud Arbery's 26th birthday, a father and son have been arrested and charged with his murder. The young man was killed in February, but outrage across America surged this week as graphic video of the moment Arbery was shot was released - raising fresh concerns about racial inequities in the US justice system. Liz Maddock has the details. #BlackLivesMatter #AhmaudArbery #GeorgiaShooting
May 8, 2020
