US unemployment spikes to 14.7% as 20.5M lose jobs in April | Money Talks

There's no denying the coronavirus pandemic has caused an employment crisis in the US. The latest numbers from the US Labor Department show a record 20-and- a-half million jobs were lost in April. That's brought the unemployment rate to 14.7-percent - the highest level since the Second World War. And it's going to take a lot more than just lifting shutdown measures to kick-start the jobs market, as Katie Gregory reports. #Unemployment #USjobs #Coronavirus