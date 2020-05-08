POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Celebrating Mother’s Day with social distancing restrictions
01:14
World
Celebrating Mother’s Day with social distancing restrictions
In many parts of the world, this Sunday is Mother’s Day and for many that means a missed opportunity to spend time, as they normally would, with their mothers. For some of our reporters, like Francis Collings, for instance, being away from home is just part of the job. Here’s how he’s planning to celebrate this year - and hopes many of you too can find ways to send your love, while being kept apart. #mothersday #socialdistancing #coronavirus
May 8, 2020
