POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Endangered species benefit from Covid-19 lockdown in Lebanon
02:54
World
Endangered species benefit from Covid-19 lockdown in Lebanon
It's World Migratory Bird Day - which recognises the need to protect migratory birds. With their routes spanning multiple continents, there are calls for an international effort to save endangered species. Lebanon for example is one of the world's most important flyways but rampant hunting has made it a deadly stopover. Imogen Kimber has this report from Bekaa Valley. #MigratoryBirds #BirdFlyways #EndangeredSpecies
May 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?