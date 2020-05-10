POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Young Zimbabwean woman steps in to feed the hungry during pandemic
02:41
World
Young Zimbabwean woman steps in to feed the hungry during pandemic
People across Africa are facing severe food shortages, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak has led to border closures and travel restrictions, and interrupted supply chains. In Zimbabwe, where much of the population depends on the informal economy, millions of people are going hungry. But one young woman is offering a glimmer of hope. Aksel Zaimovic reports. #Coronavirus #FoodShortage #ZimbabweEconomy
May 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?