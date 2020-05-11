POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European retailers return to work as lockdowns are eased | Money Talks
06:09
BizTech
European retailers return to work as lockdowns are eased | Money Talks
France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands are easing restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Many of Europe's economies have been hit hard by the pandemic. And as Tayyibe Aydin reports, despite all their efforts to reopen, many businesses may not survive the outbreak. For more, we spoke to Fabian Zuleeg in Brussels. He's chief executive and chief economist at the European Policy Centre. #EUeconomy #Retailers #Coronavirus
May 11, 2020
