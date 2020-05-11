Shanghai Disneyland opens its doors after COVID-19 lockdown | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of visitors streamed back into Shanghai Disneyland on Monday. The park became the first to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic brought the Magic Kingdom to a standstill. The reopening, however, comes a day after the mainland reported its highest daily increase in new cases in about two weeks. And with concern that a second wave is looming, the Shanghai experience may not be as magical as it was. #Shanghai #Disneyland #Covid19
May 11, 2020
