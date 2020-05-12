POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
California doctors censored by Youtube for suggesting it's time to end the coronavirus lockdown.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE :https://youtu.be/1yuUz88f3Ds Drs Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi run a number of urgent care clinics in Kern County California. On April 22 they held a press conference to present their own coronavirus findings and concluded that the lockdown was doing more harm than good. The press conference went viral before Youtube removed it citing violations of community guidelines. They're remarks were certainly controversial but should they really have been censored?
May 12, 2020
