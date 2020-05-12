POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus Pandemic: Jason Osborne, Former senior Adviser Trump Presidential campaign
08:00
World
Coronavirus Pandemic: Jason Osborne, Former senior Adviser Trump Presidential campaign
Former Trump campaign adviser Jason Osborne reacts to Republicans growing nervous about losing the Senate, amid worries over the president’s handling of the pandemic. Exclusive interview with American singer Jennifer Grout who shot to fame in Arabs Got Talent 👉 http://trt.world/Grout Measures Against Coronavirus Pandemic 👉 http://trt.world/1mny Coronavirus Explained 👉 http://trt.world/1mnn #COVID19 #USA #Trump
May 12, 2020
