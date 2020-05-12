POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
CORONAVIRUS: Are global health systems broken?
Coping with a global pandemic was always going to be tough, but what this has shown is that health systems across the world are fragmented, underfunded and have in most cases underperformed. Guests: Robert Yates Executive Director at Centre for Universal Health Chatham House Rifat Atun Professor of Global Healthcare Systems at Harvard University Rosa Castro Federation of European Academies of Medicine Barbara Prainsack Professor of Political Science at University of Vienna Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Covid-19 #Coronavirus #HealthSystem
May 12, 2020
