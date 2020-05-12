POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A celebration of health workers on the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale
15:00
World
-Paying tribute to health workers on the front line -The lockdown has led to people staying away from national parks in Africa, Asia and South America. So poachers have made the most of the opportunity - Will India make it easier for workers to be exploited as a trade off for reopening the economy?​ - Ahmaud Arbery's killing may be investigated as a hate crime #WorldNursesDay #Poaching #AhmaudArbery
May 12, 2020
